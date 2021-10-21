All Creatures Great and Small season 3 release date rumours: Cast, trailer and news for Channel 5 drama

Channel 5’s hit creature comforts drama All Creatures Great and Small is returning for a third season, based once again on James Herriot’s real-life memoirs (real name Alf Wight).

All Creatures Great and Small season three is in the works, according to showrunner Ben Vanstone. Speaking to press at a Q&A ahead of the series two premiere, he said: “Yes, I think we are looking forward to a third series. I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

He added that he originally considered All Creatures Great and Small to be a four-season drama, but he now thinks it could continue for much longer. “I think that when we started the show, we had in mind arcs for these characters that took them across a number of series and initially, it was kind of four series. But everything in this show plays out slower than you think it would.”

The All Creatures Great and Small cast features Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse, all of whom are set to return for the third season – and before that, the upcoming Christmas special later this year.

Season two of the rural drama focussed on the “slow burner” romance between James Herriot and Helen, played by Ralph and Shenton respectively, while also foreshadowing the impending Second World War.

Read on for everything you need to know about All Creatures Great and Small season three, and the upcoming Christmas special.

When is the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2021?

*Warning: spoilers ahead for All Creatures Great and Small season two*

Before we get to season three, we still have the All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special to look forward to later this year. We’ll keep this page updated once Channel 5 confirms the release date.

Last year’s All Creatures Great and Small festive Christmas special aired on 22nd December 2020, so we might hazard a guess that this year’s episode will be similarly close to Christmas Day 2021.

Given that last year’s Christmas special focussed on Helen (Shenton) calling off her wedding to fiancé Hugh Helton (Matthew Lewis), it seems likely that this year we’ll finally get a wedding day episode – only this time, Helen will be walking up the aisle to James, who popped the question at the end of season two.

When is All Creatures Great and Small season three released?

Channel 5

Season three is already in the works, so we can hopefully expect to see All Creatures Great and Small return to our screens (on Channel 5 for UK viewers, PBS Masterpiece for US viewers) next year in 2022.

Season two was set in 1938, and addressed the possibility of an impending war against Germany. In season three, we’re set to hit 1939 and the outbreak of war – and the next five seasons would also take place during wartime.

All Creatures Great and Small season 3 cast

Samuel West and Nicholas Ralph reprise their roles as the curmudgeonly local vet Siegfried Farnon and his new colleague James Herriot in the All Creatures Great and Small cast.

Meanwhile Rachel Shenton reprises her role as Helen Alderson, a local farmer’s daughter whose will-they-won’t-they romance with James was finally resolved at the end of season two.

In April 2021, it was also announced that Miranda star Patricia Hodge will play Mrs Pumphrey, following the death of Dame Diana Rigg last year. The broadcaster released a first-look at Patricia Hodge in All Creatures Great and Small in August, ahead of season two.

All Creatures Great and Small season 3 trailer

There’s no trailer yet for All Creatures Great and Small season three, but we’ll keep this page updated.

You can order James Herriot’s All Creatures Great and Small from Amazon.

All Creatures Great and Small airs on PBS Masterpiece in the US and Channel 5 in the UK.