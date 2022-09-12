All Creatures Great and Small star teases "brilliant" wedding episode

The couple got engaged at the end of season 2 with many thinking there might be a festive wedding on the cards in last year's Christmas special - however, there were no nuptials in sight.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the return of Channel 5 drama All Creatures Great and Small , perhaps for one highly anticipated sequence above all else - the wedding of James and Helen .

Instead, the wedding will take place in the first episode of season 3 later this week, and James Herriot star Nicholas Ralph has given us a sense of what we can expect in the "absolutely brilliant" instalment of the show.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Ralph said: "So I can't say too much but when I read the script I was smiling like a Cheshire cat from start to finish. It's absolutely brilliant. Not only is it everything that you would hope it would be - romantic and touching in points as well - but it's also very funny. It's a really funny, funny script as well."

Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) and James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph). Channel 5

Ralph said that he was "just smiling all through reading it" and admitted the cast were "straight on the phone", saying "'Have you read it yet? Have you seen this bit? Have you seen that bit?'"

Meanwhile, the cast also spoke about what married life will be like for James and Helen in season 3, with Ralph saying that James "doesn't think there's anything better than him being in that little area within the house, just the two of them".

He continued: "We've got the bedsitter at the top of the house. So when we first move in, it's quite dilapidated, but then they slowly start making it their own, and every time we revisit it we see a little bits done up."

Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen in the series, added: "There are real heartfelt moments that happen between James and Helen that only happen when they're in the bedsitter on their own, and as the season progresses there are some things that are really tough for them to discuss and make them both feel really vulnerable.

More like this

"Being able to do that in their own environment in the bedsitter sort of peeled off another layer, I think."

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

However, Shenton added that it won't necessarily be entirely smooth sailing as marriage could test Helen slightly.

She said: "I think the transition into married life and into Skeldale is a tricky one for her. She loves Heston Grange, that's very much her identity. She's a farmer's daughter, she's a worker ultimately.

"And of course, she moves into a house where Mrs Hall does everything. And so I think there's a real sense of 'OK, well where do I fit into this then, what's the next step? How do I balance my life between my working life at Heston Grange?'"

All Creatures Great and Small returns for season 3 at 9pm on Thursday 15th September on Channel 5 and My5. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.