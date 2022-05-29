All Creatures Great and Small star teases "lovely" season 3 wedding

The Christmas special found no weddings in sight , but viewers needn't worry, as Helen actress Rachel Shenton spoke exclusively with RadioTimes.com at the BFI & Radio Times Television Festival , where Shenton teased that all important moment.

Ever since James Herriot and Helen got engaged in season 2 of All Creatures Great and Small , fans have been eagerly anticipating the episode in which they will finally tie the knot.

When asked what fans can expect going into season 3 of the Channel 5 drama, Shenton said: "There may or may not be a wedding..."

While Shenton wasn't able to divulge too much more, she did say that while things "might not always be plain sailing", she thinks the wedding is "really beautiful actually and Ben Vanstone's done a fantastic job of capturing all the things that make All Creatures Great and Small so lovely and warm and full of community and stuff. And the wedding's no exception."

All Creatures Great and Small: Series 2 - Episode 1 Channel 5

Asked if the wedding might be set to include the animals in some way, Shenton simply said: "I think that's a fair assumption!"

The popular series was recommissioned for a third and fourth season back in January, as well as for two further Christmas Specials.

The third season is expected to air later this year, and will see the drama enter the Second World War period in 1939, with the cast teasing the new episodes will therefore be "bittersweet".

Showrunner Ben Vanstone previously told press that he originally planned the series as a four-season drama, but now thinks it could continue beyond that.

He said: "I think that when we started the show, we had in mind arcs for these characters that took them across a number of series and initially, it was kind of four series. But everything in this show plays out slower than you think it would."

Additional reporting by Huw Fullerton.

All Creatures Great and Small airs on PBS Masterpiece in the US and Channel 5 in the UK. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

