All Creatures Great and Small won’t have a Christmas wedding this year

Viewers would be forgiven for expecting this year’s All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special to feature a festive wedding, bookending the “slow burner” romance between James Herriot and Helen, who got engaged in season two.

However, it’s been confirmed that the Christmas special (which airs on Christmas Eve on Channel 5) won’t feature any wedding, instead focussing on how the newly-engaged couple juggle separate holiday commitments, as both have different ideas about where they’ll spend Christmas Day.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Callum Woodhouse (who plays Tristan Farnon in the All Creatures Great and Small cast) said the wedding would take place in the potential third season – but admitted he thought viewers “might have expected” the nuptials to take place in the upcoming Christmas special.

“Yeah, I was thinking they might have expected that [the wedding] as well, to be honest,” he said. However, he added: “I quite like the idea that it’s not straight into the wedding. It’d be quite nice for that to be, you know – if we are lucky enough to get a series three, then that’s going to be one of the things that happens.”

The decision to delay the wedding episode is entirely in keeping with the trajectory of the pair’s romance, which moved at a slow pace across seasons one and two, with vet James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton) finally getting engaged in the season two finale.

Hopefully we won’t have long to wait, however. According to showrunner Ben Vanstone, All Creatures Great and Small season three is in the works. Speaking to press at a Q&A ahead of the series two premiere, he said: “Yes, I think we are looking forward to a third series. I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

The series, which airs on Channel 5 in the UK, is based on James Herriot’s real-life memoirs (real name Alf Wight).

The All Creatures Christmas Special airs on Christmas Eve at 9pm on Channel 5. Take a look at the rest of our Drama coverage, our guide to the best Christmas TV or check out what else is on with our TV Guide.