All Creatures Great and Small writer confirms season 3 is in the works

All Creatures Great and Small showrunner Ben Vanstone has confirmed that the Channel 5 drama will return for a third series, revealing that “there’s plenty more to come”.

When asked whether a third season was in the offing, the writer told press at a Q&A ahead of the series two premiere: “Yes, I think we are looking forward to a third series. I don’t think that’s a surprise.”

He added that he originally considered All Creatures Great and Small to be a four-season drama, but he now thinks it could continue for much longer.

“I think that when we started the show, we had in mind arcs for these characters that took them across a number of series and initially, it was kind of four series. But everything in this show plays out slower than you think it would.”

He added: “I think in other shows, you sort of risk the need to have more stories and more action and more things happening, but with our show, it’s the antithesis of that. We kind of give everything time.

“So yeah, there’s plenty more to come. We’ll see what all the stakeholders say.”

Adapted from Alf Wight’s novels, All Creatures Great and Small stars Nicholas Ralph as James Herriot, a Scottish vet who joins Skeldale House, a veterinary practice ran by the aloof Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West).

With Anna Madeley, Callum Woodhouse and Rachel Shenton rounding out the rest of the All Creatures Great and Small cast, series two sees Herriot return to the Yorkshire Dales after spending Easter back in Scotland and deciding whether to take a job at his old mentor’s practice in Glasgow.

All Creatures Great and Small series two begins Thursday 16th September at 9pm on Channel 5.