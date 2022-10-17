While at last week's National Television Awards at London's OVO Arena Wembley, Willis shared some insight about presenting the show, which she fronted from 2013 to 2018, after taking over from Davina McCall and Brian Dowling.

And she suggested that Odudu - who has been tipped to host the new version next year following her presenting gig on Big Brother's Bit on the Side - would make a "phenomenal" presenter for the ITV2 show.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com alongside Odudu, Willis gushed: "[AJ] would be phenomenal!"

Asked if Odudu would be her first choice, she added: "I mean, one of them! Of course. 100 per cent.

"I know how much she loves it, I know how brilliant she is at live TV, and you need somebody who can handle that situation, but you really need somebody that loves that show and genuinely wants to talk about it, is invested in it and wants to watch it every night for months on end. I know she does."

Although Odudu admitted that she doesn't know who will front the revived show, she'd be more than happy to take on the responsibility, saying: "I can't tell you anything about it, but sincerely I love that show along with Emma. I'd love to have a little go at it!"

Willis continued: "Who wouldn't want it? I mean, it's an iconic show and it's brilliant to be a part of it. For years I was a part of it and I loved every single second of it. Davina was a part of it for years and she loved every single second of it, which is why it needs somebody again that loves every second of it!"

Odudu does have some competition, however, with Dermot O'Leary recently admitting that he wants to host Big Brother alongside Alison Hammond.

Big Brother's ITV2 eye ITV

In August, Big Brother was confirmed to return to our TV screens in 2023, moving from Channel 5 to ITV.

“This refreshed, contemporary new series of Big Brother will contain all the familiar format points that kept viewers engaged and entertained the first time round, but with a brand new look and some additional twists that speak to today’s audience," Paul Mortimer, the Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller of ITV2, ITVBe & CITV, said at the time.

