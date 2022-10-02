O'Leary presented Big Brother's Little Brother between 2001 and 2008, during Davina McCall's time as the main show's host.

Dermot O'Leary has shared his thoughts on ITV2's upcoming Big Brother reboot , with the former spin-off host saying that he hopes there's "a lot of separation between Love Island" and the returning reality show.

Speaking to Metro about ITV2's Big Brother, which the channel announced earlier this year, O'Leary said that the reboot has "very good people working on it".

Dermot O'Leary hosting Big Brother's Little Brother.

"I think a lot of people that used to work at Channel 4 now work at ITV," he said. "It’s got to be a bit different."

He went on to say that it will need to differ from ITV2's existing reality competition Love Island, adding: "At the same time, for me, I think it needs to have enough clear blue water between it and Love Island."

"I do think it needs to be very diverse. I think it needs to be diverse in the people that are in the house, diverse in its thought.

"I think it needs to have a lot of separation between Love Island and less of a popularity contest and more of a social experiment with a popularity contest chucked in. But I’m excited, I’m really looking forward to seeing it."

ITV2 revealed during the Love Island 2022 final that it would be reviving Big Brother, which last aired on Channel 5 back in 2018.

While the broadcaster is yet to confirm the new face of the show, former presenters Davina McCall and Emma Willis have ruled themselves out, with McCall telling RadioTimes.com: "I will be supporting it with every fibre in my body. But I don't think it's me."

