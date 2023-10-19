However, those who have already made their way right to the end of the eight-part series may find themselves wondering - will there be a season 2?

Read on for everything you need to know about Bodies season 2.

*Warning - contains minor spoilers for Bodies season 1*

Will there be a Bodies season 2?

Shira Haas as DC Maplewood in Bodies. Matt Towers/Netflix

At this point, it's difficult to say. Nothing has been confirmed yet either way, and the main storyline of season 1 is certainly wrapped up by the end of the finale.

However, that doesn't mean there isn't a tease of the potential for more to come. Speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com, writer Paul Tomalin explained this approach.

When asked about the possibility of future seasons, Tomalin said: "We’d be plain suicidal to rule anything out, but I do think that we owed it to the audience to end this b*****d.

"It was really important to Netflix that, when you have a concept like this, you betray your audience if you think, 'And now we’re going to drag it out for ever and ever and ever, because we all have bills to pay.'

"I think that’s a really tiring thing. I get exhausted by it as a viewer when you get this spectacular pilot then, at the end, you think, 'You’ve only given me about three eps' worth of turns here.'

"I want you to feel satisfied, I want you to feel knackered having watched it 'til 5am - and that means an ending. That means closure. And I think as a writer these days, it’s rare you get to do endings, because so often people are about the returnable factor."

Tomalin continued: "We’re not morons, there is an ellipsis, there is a cute dot dot dot at the end, just in case. And we do have an idea.

"But in terms of, 'Is there a second series?' It’s lovely to be asked, but if there isn’t, this is the whole kit and caboodle. It’s a kitchen sink job. So if it’s just one series, I love limited series - you can watch it knowing there’s going to be an end."

When would Bodies season 2 be released?

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix in Bodies. Netflix

If there were to be a second season of Bodies, then it could still be a good while until we get to see it. The first season originally started filming in May 2022, before arriving on our screens in October 2023.

The concept for the second season appears as though it's still in the idea stage at this point - without scripts already written, it seems as though it could take a while before filming on season 2 even began.

We'd imagine that an early 2025 release date would be the soonest we could see new episodes of Bodies, if it were to return for a season 2, but we'll keep this page updated if and when any more concrete information is released.

Bodies cast - who would be back for season 2?

Amaka Okafor as DS Hasan in Bodies. Matt Towers/Netflix

We don't yet have confirmation as to the cast list for Bodies season 2, but if the show was to return, then it seems likely that the main cast from season 1 would be back to lead the new outing, as well.

The central cast for Bodies season 1 was as follows:

Amaka Okafor as Shahara Hasan

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Charles Whiteman

Kyle Soller as Alfred Hillinghead

Shira Haas as Iris Maplewood

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix/Julian Harker

Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defoe

Is there a trailer for Bodies season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for Bodies season 2 yet, but we will make sure to update this article with any new footage if and when it is released.

In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.

