Graham's character Elias Mannix soon appears to ominously tell her that "the body is from the past, present, and the future," before we briefly flash forward to another replica of the case in 2053.

"It's hard to grasp, isn't it?" Mannix says later in the trailer. "But I'm going to tell you everything. It's going to blow your mind."

Confused? Intrigued? You can check out the trailer in full below:

This is the second trailer to be launched for the series after RadioTimes.com exclusively revealed a first-look teaser in August, which introduced the other three detectives: DI Hillinghead (Andor's Kyle Soller) in 1890, DS Whiteman (The Great's Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) in 1941 and DS Maplewood (Unorthodox's Shira Haas) in 2053.

This high-concept drama is based on a graphic novel by Si Spencer and Dean Ormston, which was first published by Vertigo in 2014 and has been adapted by showrunner Paul Tomalin (Channel 4's No Offence) and co-writer Danusia Samal (Gangs of London).

The full synopsis calls it a "police procedural with a twist" and reads: "When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate.

"As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix – becomes increasingly central.

"Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play? To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years."

