DI Hillinghead (Andor's Kyle Soller) is first to stumble on the grim sight in 1890, followed by DS Whiteman (The Great's Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) in 1941 and DS Hasan (The Responder's Amaka Okafor) in 2023.

Finally, DS Maplewood (played by Unorthodox's breakout star Shira Haas) makes the very same find in the year 2053, with an enigmatic political leader called Elias Mannix (Graham) emerging as a potential connecting figure.

In the debut trailer, available below, he warns Maplewood: "I'm going to tell you everything. It's going to blow your mind." Watch now:

This high-concept detective drama is based on a graphic novel by Si Spencer and Dean Ormston, which was first published by Vertigo in 2014.

Paul Tomalin (Channel 4's No Offence) is serving as showrunner on this adaptation, with Danusia Samal (Gangs of London) credited as co-writer, while Marco Kreuzpaintner (The Lazarus Project) and Haolu Wang (Doctor Who) direct.

Although the near-future setting gives the show a hint of sci-fi, the official synopsis is careful to bill Bodies as a "police procedural with a twist", suggesting that genre elements will be somewhat understated.

No doubt many viewers will be drawn in by Graham alone as he is one of the UK's most esteemed actors, whose recent work includes one-shot feature Boiling Point (soon to get a TV spin-off), prison drama Time and mega-hit Peaky Blinders.

Bodies is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 19th October 2023.

