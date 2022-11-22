The broadcaster has released two behind-the-scenes images showing Paapa Essiedu on set, one alongside on-screen love interest Charly Clive (above).

Not only has season 2 of Sky Max's slick and surprising sci-fi series The Lazarus Project been confirmed, but filming is currently underway.

Essiedu plays George, an app developer whose sense of deja vu turns out to be awareness that Earth's timeline is being reset. This leads him be recruited by The Lazarus Project, an organisation that prevents world-destroying events by turning back the clock.

The eight-parter proved popular with viewers and critics alike – our own review gave it four stars – and creator Joe Barton (Giri/Haji) is back to helm its sophomore outing.

Barton previously told RadioTimes.com that season 2 was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do," calling the period between getting recommissioned and shooting commencing "very, very tight" and "stressful". He also referred to the plot as "so complicated", hinting at even more twists and turns for George and his fellow Lazarus Project agents next season.

In fact, Barton also hinted at the possibility of introducing other ex-agents after Tom Burke's character Rebrov was described as one of many Lazarus Project traitors.

"It's something we'd probably explore more if we get further series. And that idea of what the toll is on these people who do this thing," he said.

Well, a further season is in the works indeed, and though there's plenty of time before it will arrive, details have already emerged teasing what we can expect. Read on to find out everything you need to know about The Lazarus Project season 2.

Filming of The Lazarus Project season 2.

Season 2 is currently being filmed, with a release date yet to be announced. Sky has confirmed the sci-fi drama will arrive in 2023, however, so fans won't have too long to wait between seasons.

Season 1 arrived on 16th June 2022, so we could see season 2 as early as summer 2023 to keep the gap between them to around a year.

The Lazarus Project season 2 cast

We'd expect most of the cast from season 1 to return for season 2.

Paapa Essiedu is officially back as app developer turned sort of time traveller George, as is Charly Clive as his girlfriend Sarah, with both appearing in behind-the-scenes pictures on set.

We could also see the likes of Caroline Quentin return as Wes, Anjli Mohindra as Archie, Tom Burke as Rebrov, Rudi Dharmalingam as Shiv and Vinette Robinson as Janet.

The Lazarus Project season 2 plot

Details on The Lazarus Project season 2 are currently scant, but Sky did release a synopsis teasing what's to come.

"This time the stakes are higher than ever before," it revealed. "When George and the team find themselves stuck in a loop in which the world ends every three weeks, they will have to find a solution before Earth implodes for the final time and wipes out humanity forever."

Stakes certainly sound higher this time around, with season 1's ending setting things up for a tense run.

For one, George's girlfriend Sarah is now aware of the time loop and George's involvement with The Lazarus Project, with this likely to have an impact on their relationship.

Janet is also stuck in 2012, but whether the team will be able to rescue her or whether the Chinese government will get to her first remains unanswered. The fate of her young daughter with Rebrov, born after their son was erased by the time loop, is also up in the air.

There's also the possibility of other ex-agents showing up to make matters more complicated for Wes and the team.

As soon as more details emerge, we'll update this page.

The Lazarus Project season 2 trailer

There isn't a trailer for season 2 just yet, but we'll update this page as soon as it lands.

