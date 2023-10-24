The first season followed George (Essiedu), an app developer whose sense of déjà vu turns out to be the awareness that Earth's timeline is being reset, which leads him to be recruited by The Lazarus Project - an organisation that prevents world-destroying events by turning back time.

Tom Burke and Anjli Mohindra (Vigil, The Suspect) will also be reprising their roles.

Joining the cast in the season 2 is Royce Pierreson (The Witcher, The Irregulars), Colin Salmon (Resident Evil, EastEnders) and more.

The trailer shows George holding up a gun with someone falling down in front of him on a loop, and it seems all the action takes place with George attempting to rescue Janet from a group of scientists.

The official synopsis for season 2 reads: "When the world locks into a never-ending time loop that will ultimately end with the planet's complete extinction, the Lazarus team must race against time to find a solution before humanity is wiped out forever.

"Among their number is resolute Lazarus agent George, who's been left in disgrace after betraying the organisation in the name of love.

Paapa Essiedu and Caroline Quentin in The Lazarus Project. Alistair Heap/Sky UK

"George is determined to redeem himself and win back the trust of his friends, colleagues and the love of his life.

"But when he discovers that the cause he's fighting is more sinister than it appears, George begins to suspect that the only person he can really trust is himself."

The Lazarus Project returns for season 2 on 15th November. Season 1 is available to watch now via Sky and NOW

