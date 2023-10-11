In the clip, Leah and Chantrelle convince Hosanna to travel to England with them, so she can marry a man named Aston.

However, when she arrives, she soon realises that the picture she's been shown isn't exactly of Aston after all...

We also have three new images, including one of Hosanna (above), one of Leah at the cinema and another of Chantrelle attending an audition.

Leah at the cinema in Three Little Birds. ITV

The series stars Rochelle Neil as Leah, Saffron Coomber as Chantrelle and Yazmin Belo as Hosanna, while Javone Prince plays Aston and other major roles are played by Bobby Gordon, Arthur Darvill and Amy Beth Hayes.

Henry previously spoke with RadioTimes.com about his inspiration for the series, saying that "it's based on stories my mum and my aunty told me about coming to Britain in the '50s".

Chantrelle at an audition in Three Little Birds. ITV

He continued: "It's about overcoming, it's about women and feminism. They literally came to this country and they worked hard, got their kids and men over here, and the show is about that. It's happy, it's moving, it's sad at times, and it looks beautiful."

The synopsis teases that the three central characters are "an effervescent mix of strong personalities", while noting that "they all have very different reasons for leaving their family and friends behind in Clarendon, Jamaica".

The synopsis continues: "While we learn shocking truths about the lives they left behind, the voyage of discovery is not smooth sailing for our trio, but they are determined to succeed and overcome the many obstacles of integration and build a new life in Britain."

Three Little Birds will air on ITV1 from Sunday 22nd October at 8pm.

