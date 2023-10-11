But with multiple suspects, their job is far from easy.

The Good Ship Murder trailer was recently exclusively released to RadioTimes.com. You can watch the trailer here.

This isn't the first time Tyldesley and Ward have worked together. They both appeared in Coronation Street, with the former joining the soap in 2011 as Eva Price, and Ward entering the picture as Aidan Connor in 2015.

Their characters were in a relationship with one another, which ended in disaster when Eva discovered that Aidan had cheated on her with best friend Maria, played by Samia Longchambon.

Tyldesley and Ward both left the ITV series in 2018.

Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward in The Good Ship Murder. Viacom CBS/Channel 5

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Ward said that when he was given the role, he received a text from Tyldesley asking him to call her.

"And I just knew it," he said. "When I was leaving Coronation Street, we said, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to work together again?' We were like the universe is a wonderful thing and there's no doubt about it, we will somewhere, down the line, work together again."

Tyldesley added: "I couldn't believe it. Once I got the part, my agent said, 'Listen, I just need to let you know, Shayne Ward is the male lead – do you two get on?'

"And I was like, 'Do we get on?! We're the naughty kids at school that shouldn't be paired together!'"

And the experience was every bit as wonderful as they'd expected.

"I absolutely love being on screen with Cath, and what you see there is a genuine friendship," said Ward. "We have that chemistry, you can tell we've worked together before.

"It was such a thrill to be part of the journey with Cath. Honestly, I felt like it couldn't have been better."

Tyldesley echoed that: "It just worked. When you're comfortable with the person that you're playing alongside, the difference is huge, as you can imagine.

"It must be so awkward to be paired with somebody that you might not have chemistry with, or that you don't get on with, so I think it made everyone’s lives easier, the fact that we love working together."

She added: "And the characters are worlds apart from what we did in Corrie, so that was just such a real treat for us as actors."

