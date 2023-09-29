"Nothing like the first day out at sea, the thrill of impending adventure," Ward's character Jack Grayling utters at the start of the trailer, and it doesn't take long until we see the first murder victim – a man lying dead on a beach.

"Trauma wound to the back of the head," he tells Tyldesley's Kate Woods, before clarifying: "I used to be a copper – serious crimes."

Later we see the pair meeting in a room with a suspect board, as Kate tells Jack, "I was thinking of pooling our resources" before he eventually replies: "It's a date."

And as the trailer continues, we see them interacting with a number of suspects and are promised that "solving crime is never plain-sailing".

You can check out the trailer in full below:

The series will premiere on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday 13th October 2023 and air weekly, with each episode taking place in a new location and tackling a different case, while overarching plot threads include the intriguing circumstances that led to Jack's sharp and sudden career change.

The synopsis reads (via TVZone): "After a passenger is found murdered in their first port of call, Kate’s dream of her own command is thrown into jeopardy and Jack finds himself thrust back into his former life as a detective.

"What follows is a wave of murder mysteries – each set against the backdrop of a different stunning coastal destination where the ship has dropped anchor."

When the show was unveiled earlier this year, Ward said: "It really is a dream come true! Getting to work alongside my good friend Catherine again has been magical, and all while cruising around the Mediterranean.

"I can’t wait for everyone to meet Jack Grayling and his unlikely team and get on board the Good Ship Murder."

Tyldesley added: "I’ve loved taking on the role of Kate and keeping Jack in his place at sea. Being reunited with Shayne on a Mediterranean cruise has been so much fun and this series has been a joy to make – and I’m sure will be a joy to watch.

"Who doesn’t love a cruise?"

The Good Ship Murder premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday 13th October 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

