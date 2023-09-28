And from the first look of the series, it very well seems as though some major change is on the horizon.

In the new trailer for the series, the short clip opens with haunted homeowner Alison telling Mike that "life's about to change". What comes next is both a montage of chaos and "a harmless bit of fun", according to Pat (Jim Howick).

We soon see that the couple's claim of a fire at their guest house is being investigated, prompting some very surprised looks from the couple.

Julian (Simon Farnaby) aptly says "going out with a bang" and it certainly seems that way as the group of Ghosts close their eyes waiting for the clock to strike midnight.

The new series is coming to BBC iPlayer from Friday 6th October and will see the return of many of the beloved cast of Button House residents including Lolly Adefope, Mathew Baynton, Martha Howe-Douglas, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond.

The series synopsis reads: "As we begin the series, while Alison and Mike search for new ways to keep Button House going after the gatehouse fire, they receive some unexpected news that will bring about major changes for them and the Ghosts.

"Elsewhere, the Ghosts investigate the mysterious details of Kitty’s death, Pat is inspired to create some new entertainment for the gang when the Ghosts lose their appetite for Food Club, and after Robin makes an outlandish prediction the Ghosts contemplate their legacies."

And while the series is returning for brand new episodes, Ghosts fans will have to accept that this is the final season – although series co-creator Laurence Rickard has said there very well could've been more.

Speaking to press about the decision to end the series, Rickard said: "I think really early on we mentioned five [seasons], but only because it seemed like a big number," he began. "And then as it got closer... we started talking about the inevitable trajectory of telly.

"[We wanted] to avoid that pitfall of becoming part of the furniture and not having the impact anymore, or other things coming along [and] audiences can dwindle."

Ghosts season 5 is coming to BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 6th October 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

