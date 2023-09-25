But this latest reunion is sure to be bittersweet, as the Ghosts creators have confirmed that the show will be ending with season 5, prompting concern that we could be in for some emotional moments as things wind down.

For example, it was recently teased that fans would get what they've been "waiting for" with The Captain's story, hinting at a plan to pick up his long-gestating storyline involving a lost love.

Read on for more on what to expect from Ghosts season 5.

CONFIRMED: Ghosts season 5 will premiere on BBC One at 8:30pm on Friday 6th October 2023. All episodes will be available to stream on iPlayer from 9pm that same night.

As was the case with earlier entries, the final instalment of Ghosts will consist of six episodes in total.

Ghosts season 5 cast

The cast of Ghosts. BBC/Monumental Pictures/Guido Mandozzi

Ghosts season 5 sees the return of the loveable gang of deceased Button House residents, who are played by the show's co-creators and writing team.

They are: Mathew Baynton (Thomas), Simon Farnaby (Julian), Martha Howe-Douglas (Lady Button), Jim Howick (Pat), Laurence Rickard (Robin and Humphrey) and Ben Willbond (The Captain).

In addition to their main roles, it has also been confirmed that the so-called "plague pit" victims will be making an appearance in this final chapter of the show.

The Ghosts cast also includes Lolly Adefope as the ever emotional Georgian noblewoman Kitty, while Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe play living homeowners Alison and Mike.

Character actor Geoffrey McGivern has been a regular guest star throughout the series as wealthy neighbour Barclay Beg-Chetwynde, so it's possible that the Coopers could have one more run-in with him, too.

However, Katy Wix will not be back as her witch trial victim Mary was memorably "sucked off" to the next plain of existence in Ghosts season 4.

Is Ghosts ending with season 5?

Ghosts season 5 cast. BBC/Monumental Pictures/Guido Mandozzi

Sadly, it's true! Ghosts is coming to an end with its fifth season on BBC One and iPlayer, with fans still coming to terms with the shocking news.

A statement from the cast read: "After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace.

"We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can't wait to share it with you all later this year. We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC1 and Monumental Television for their tireless support.

"But most of all, we’d like to thank everyone who watches."

What will happen in Ghosts season 5?

Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe in Ghosts. Monumental/Guido Mandozzi/BBC

After word came through that Ghosts would be ending, speculation then shifted to how exactly things will pan out for our beloved Button House gang.

The synopsis for the final episodes teased that Alison and Mike will "contemplate a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts’ (after) lives".

This could be interpreted in any number of ways, but of course, the most worrying thought is that the couple could sell up and move away, separating them from their paranormal pals for good.

The previous instalment saw them attempt to spin some money out of their derelict estate by setting it up as a B&B, but this ended in disaster when a blaze made short work of their cosy guest house.

Is there a Ghosts season 5 trailer?

There's no trailer for Ghosts season 5 just yet, but we'll be sure to update this page once it arrives.

Ghosts season 5 is coming to BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 6th October 2023. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

