The announcement was made as filming was completed on season 5, with it being revealed that the team have decided to end the series in order to focus on new projects.

Fans of hit BBC comedy series Ghosts , prepare to say goodbye. It has been confirmed that the show's upcoming fifth season will also be its last.

A statement from creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond was posted to social media, which said: "After five incredible years haunting the halls of Button House, we have decided that the time is right to let our beloved sitcom Ghosts rest in peace.

"We have just wrapped filming on our fifth and final series and we can't wait to share it with you all later this year. We could never have imagined the reception the show has enjoyed, or the fun we have had making it, and we would like to thank our amazing cast and crew as well as everyone at BBC Comedy, BBC1 and Monumental Television for their tireless support.

"But most of all we’d like to thank everyone who watches. Mathew, Martha, Simon, Jim, Laurence and Ben."

The series has been airing on BBC One since 2019 and the characters were most recently seen in a sketch for Red Nose Day with Kylie Minogue. It has also spawned an American adaptation, which earlier this year was renewed for a third season.

Season 5 will see Alison and Mike beginning to explore other means of making ends meet and contemplating a new chapter that could have a huge effect on the Ghosts.

Jon Petrie, director of comedy at the BBC, said: "We are officially in mourning for the end of this BBC Comedy Classic. We can’t thank the Ghosts team enough for five incredible series (not to mention some perfect Christmas Specials) and we can’t wait for BBC viewers to see the final series. We look forward to working with the team on new projects."

The series stars writers and creators Baynton, Farnaby, Howe-Douglas, Howick, Rickard and Willbond, along with Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe.

Ghosts season 5 will air on BBC One, while seasons 1-4 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now. Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

