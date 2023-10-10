Who's the guilty party? And who's next on the hit list?

Read on for everything you need to know about The Good Ship Murder.

You can watch the first episode of The Good Ship Murder on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday 13th October.

There are eight episodes in total and it's airing weekly.

The Good Ship Murder cast: Who stars?

Catherine Tyldesley and Shayne Ward in The Good Ship Murder. Viacom CBS/Channel 5

Shayne Ward stars as cabaret singer Jack Grayling, with Catherine Tyldesley playing "ambitious" First Oﬃcer Kate Woods. They have "very different temperaments".

Claire Sweeney also features in the cast, among others.

The Good Ship Murder plot: What's it about?

As the name indicates, The Good Ship Murder is set on a luxury cruise ship, which is stationed in the Mediterranean.

But all is not well.

When one of the passengers is killed, Kate asks Jack, who's a former police officer, to help solve the crime.

"Who could have a motive to kill, and who might their next victim be?" reads the official synopsis.

It continues: "The unlikely team work together as Jack also tackles show-stopping performances and Kate focuses on moving up the ladder. By the time the case is wrapped up, Jack and Kate understand each other a little better, but as the ship sails on to its next destination it seems their personal journey is far from over."

The Good Ship Murder trailer: When can I watch it?

Right now!

You can enjoy the trailer for the Channel 5 drama right here.

The Good Ship Murder premieres on Channel 5 at 9pm on Friday 13th October 2023. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

