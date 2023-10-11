Now it has been confirmed that the drama will air on ITV1 on Sunday 22nd October at 8pm.

As well as writing the series, Henry also appears in it, but the drama is led primarily by Rochelle Neil (Guilt) and Saffron Coomber (EastEnders), as sisters Leah and Chantrelle, as well as Yazmin Belo, who plays their pious friend Hosanna.

Also appearing in the cast are Bobby Gordon (Hollyoaks), Arthur Darvill (The Sandman) and Amy Beth Hayes (Black Mirror), while Doctor Who's Russell T Davies aided Henry with the script in its early stages, and is credited as an executive producer.

Henry previously spoke with RadioTimes.com at this year's National Television Awards and explained the inspiration for the show, saying: "It's based on stories my mum and my aunty told me about coming to Britain in the '50s.

Saffron Coomber in Three Little Birds. ITV

"It's about overcoming, it's about women and feminism. They literally came to this country and they worked hard, got their kids and men over here, and the show is about that.

"It's happy, it's moving, it's sad at times, and it looks beautiful."

On screen Henry has most recently been seen in a trio of fantasy series, starring in The Sandman, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Three Little Birds will air on ITV1 from Sunday 22nd October at 8pm.

