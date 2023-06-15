Inspired by stories his mother told him, the series is set in 1957, post-Windrush, and follows three women who make the long journey from Jamaica to the UK in search of a new life.

ITV has released first look images from upcoming drama Three Little Birds , which is written by none other than showbiz royalty Sir Lenny Henry.

Rochelle Neil (Guilt) and Saffron Coomber (EastEnders) star as sisters Leah and Chantrelle, who persuade their pious friend Hosanna (Yazmin Belo) to join them on the adventure.

Initially optimistic about what the future could bring, the women will find that the transition is far from easy in a six-part series described as "spirited, moving, funny and utterly heartfelt" by ITV.

Rochelle Neil in Three Little Birds ITV

The synopsis reads: "Lured to the UK in search of new beginnings and by their older brother, Aston (Javone Prince), who asks Leah and Chantrelle if they’ll bring him a potential wife from back home, they convince Hosanna to give up her job as a trainee nurse and embark upon the journey to ‘the mother country'.

"An effervescent mix of strong personalities, they all have very different reasons for leaving their family and friends behind in Clarendon, Jamaica, though they soon discover it’s not all it’s cracked up to be, not least the dramatic change in weather.

"While we learn shocking truths about the lives they left behind the voyage of discovery is not smooth sailing for our trio, but they are determined to succeed and overcome the many obstacles of integration and build a new life in Britain."

Yazmin Belo in Three Little Birds ITV

Rounding out the cast are Bobby Gordon (Hollyoaks) as a factory worker named Shelton, while Arthur Darvill (The Sandman) and Amy Beth Hayes (Black Mirror) play Mr and Mrs Wantage, a wealthy couple for whom Chantrelle becomes a live-in nanny.

Sir Henry is behind the screenplay and serves as executive producer, while Charles McDougall, Yero Timi Biu and Darcia Martin share directing duties on the project, which is currently expected in October.

