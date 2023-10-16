The series is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Si Spencer, so some will already know some of the show's secrets. Whether you do or don't, it seems sure to be a thriller, twisting, turning ride.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Bodies on Netflix.

When will Bodies be released?

Amy Manson as Charlotte Hillinghead and Kyle Soller as Detective Sergeant Alfred Hillinghead in Bodies. Matt Towers/Netflix

All eight episodes of Bodies will be released on Netflix on Thursday 19th October 2023.

The series first entered production in May 2022, before wrapping in October of the same year.

What is Bodies about?

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Detective Charlie Whiteman in Bodies. Matt Towers/Netflix

Based is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Si Spencer, and has been described as a "police procedural with a twist".

The official synopsis for the series says: "When a body – the same body – is found on Longharvest Lane in London's East End in 1890, 1941, 2023 and 2053, one detective from each period must investigate.

"As connections are drawn across the decades, the detectives soon discover their investigations are linked, and an enigmatic political leader – Elias Mannix (Stephen Graham) – becomes increasingly central. Did he have a part to play in the murder? Or is something far more sinister at play?

"To solve the mystery, our four detectives must somehow collaborate and uncover a conspiracy spanning over 150 years."

Bodies cast: Who stars with Stephen Graham?

Stephen Graham in Bodies. Netflix

The cast of Bodies is led by Amaka Okafor (The Responder), as well as Jacob Fortune-Lloyd (The Great), Kyle Soller (Andor) and Shira Haas (Unorthodox).

Meanwhile, Stephen Graham (Boiling Point) plays the enigmatic Elias Mannix/Julian Harker, and the central cast is rounded out by Tom Mothersdale (Alex Rider).

The central cast for Bodies is as follows:

Amaka Okafor as Shahara Hasan

Jacob Fortune-Lloyd as Charles Whiteman

Kyle Soller as Alfred Hillinghead

Shira Haas as Iris Maplewood

Stephen Graham as Elias Mannix/Julian Harker

Tom Mothersdale as Gabriel Defoe

Bodies trailer

You can watch the full trailer for Bodies on Netflix right here:

