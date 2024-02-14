Well, now we finally have a first proper look at the antics that are in store in this show with a brand new trailer.

In the clip, we're introduced to Wunmi Mosaku (Loki) as former Met Police detective Riya Ajunwa, who is investigating a series of inexplicable crimes.

It's safe to say that the crimes have the folk of Chadder Vale chatting, but it's the disappearance of local girl Katie Wells (Rowan Robinson) that really kicks things into gear for Riya.

When Katie reappears the next day, Riya is left with a string of questions, and soon the small town resumes back to normal life.

But is all really as it seems? In the creepy trailer, Riya is seen investigating in the snowy woods with all sorts of unnerving sounds heard in the background, before we cut to a scene of Katie looking aghast at something overhead and letting out a bloodcurdling scream.

Viewers will have to wait for the show to find out what it is that has terrified her so much, but it certainly doesn't look like this will be a straightforward case.

The series has been described as a "darkly comic thriller" and, as you can see from the trailer, it is surely set to be a head-scratcher.

According to the synopsis: "As a series of strange happenings and increasingly shocking crimes start unfolding within the town, the residents resort to short-sighted theories and blame outside influences such as the fracking site and its manager Jim Bracknell.

"As things become stranger, so the people push back on Riya’s absurd notion that something is not right with this town. But what are they so afraid of?"

With Mosaku leading the cast as Riya, the rest of the Passenger line-up includes David Threlfall (Shameless) as Jim Bracknell, Rowan Robinson (So Awkward) as Katie Wells, Daniel Ryan (The Bay) as Derek Jackson, Barry Sloane (Six) as Eddie Wells, Natalie Gavin (Gentleman Jack) as Joanne Wells, Nico Mirallegro (My Mad Fat Diary) as Kane Jackson and Hubert Hanowicz (This Is Going To Hurt) as Jakub Makowski.

Other cast members include Jack James Ryan (Coronation Street) as John Trowbridge, Matilda Freeman (Alma’s Not Normal) as Lilly Wells, Shervin Alenabi (Baghdad In My Shadow) as Mehmet Shah, Ella Bruccoleri (Call The Midwife) as Ali Day and Arian Nik (The Bay) as Nish Chowdry.

Jo Hartley (After Life), Sean Gilder (The Gold) and Debbie Rush (Coronation Street) round out the line-up.

The six-part series is yet to confirm its release date, but it's understood that Passenger will premiere in 2024 and will later air on ITV1 at some point in the future, with the drama set to be available to stream on BritBox for international viewers.

Passenger will be released on ITVX in 2024. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

