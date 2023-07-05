Marsha Thomasan reprises her lead role as Jenn for the run, while other returning faces include Daniel Ryan, Erin Shanagher, Andrew Dowbiggin, and Barry Sloane – but Thomas Law won't be returning as DC Eddie Martin, as he’s gone back full-time to EastEnders.

Meanwhile, guest stars for the season will include Leanne Best (Cold Feet), Neil Maskell (Hijack), David Troughton (A Very Peculiar Place), Stephen Wight (I May Destroy You) and Ceallach Spellman (White Lines).

The new season finds the MIU team faced with a fresh case after 23-year-old university student Hannah is found dead on the edge of the docks.

According to the official synopsis, Jenn has just returned to work following the death of her father and must push aside her own grief to support Hannah’s bitterly divided family.

It continues: "With the stakes of the investigation high, Jenn and the team dig deeper into the case, they uncover hidden friendships and secret liaisons as the anger rises in the student community.

"As intensity increases, and the team peel back the complicated layers of Hannah’s life and the secrets within it, Jenn must reconcile her personal and professional struggles as she grapples to solve the case, come to terms with her own loss and build bridges with her family."

Speaking about the new episodes, executive producer Catherine Oldfield said: "We are thrilled to be coming back to our beloved Morecambe for another series.

"Daragh [Carville, writer] has written yet another captivating and emotional series which we know will enthral The Bay fans. We are so excited to start filming with Marsha, Dan, and the team.”

The Bay season 5 will air on ITV1 and ITVX. The Bay seasons 1-4 are also available to watch on ITVX and BritBox

