Ant & Dec confirm the return of Byker Grove
The Geordie drama is coming back.
It's been confirmed today (4th July 2023) that Byker Grove will be returning to screens, 17 years after it last aired on the BBC.
The original children's series was set in Newcastle and followed the lives of the youngsters who grew up in the area and attended a local youth club.
Production company Fulwell 73 said "Byker" will be aimed at "a primetime audience" and will "engage with a new generation of teenagers navigating the different challenges faced by young adults today".
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Ant & Dec announced the exciting news to their fans today, revealing they will be executive producers on the reboot.
Speaking to fans, the Geordie duo said: "The exciting news is 17 years after it closed its doors for the final time, Byker Grove is opening up again.
"It's obviously a show that's very close to our hearts, the show which gave us our breaks so we couldn't be more excited that we'll be giving it a new lease of life."
The pair also hinted that perhaps PJ and Duncan might pop back to The Grove just to check in on their old haunts.
Ant & Dec recently announced they will be parking Saturday Night Takeaway after the next season. Alongside that, they'll be producing gameshow Limitless Win and their I'm a Celebrity reality format.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.