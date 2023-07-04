Production company Fulwell 73 said "Byker" will be aimed at "a primetime audience" and will "engage with a new generation of teenagers navigating the different challenges faced by young adults today".

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ant & Dec announced the exciting news to their fans today, revealing they will be executive producers on the reboot.

Speaking to fans, the Geordie duo said: "The exciting news is 17 years after it closed its doors for the final time, Byker Grove is opening up again.

"It's obviously a show that's very close to our hearts, the show which gave us our breaks so we couldn't be more excited that we'll be giving it a new lease of life."

Ant & Dec as PJ & Duncan. Tim Roney/Getty Images

The pair also hinted that perhaps PJ and Duncan might pop back to The Grove just to check in on their old haunts.

Ant & Dec recently announced they will be parking Saturday Night Takeaway after the next season. Alongside that, they'll be producing gameshow Limitless Win and their I'm a Celebrity reality format.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.