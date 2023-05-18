This isn't the first time the Geordie hosts have taken a break from the award-winning series, having previously paused it in 2009 before returning in 2013.

Presenting duo Ant & Dec have announced they will be resting Saturday Night Takeaway after the upcoming 2024 series.

Fans of the Newcastle lads need not worry: they'll continue to make hit shows with ITV including I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain's Got Talent and Limitless Win.

Speaking about the news, Ant said: “We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

Dec added: “We still have a momentous 20th series to look forward to first so we will do our best to go out (for now) with a bang in 2024!”

ITV's Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo, said of the news: “When you think of Saturday night television you think of Saturday Night Takeaway. Over 20 series the show has become a cultural phenomenon, and while we eagerly anticipate what Ant & Dec have up their sleeves for the 2024 series, we completely understand their desire to take a pause, take stock, and think about what the next incarnation of the show might look like.”

Saturday Night Takeaway will return in 2024 for its 20th series and will no doubt be full of show favourites like Win the Ads, Get Out of Me Ear and the iconic End of the Show Show.

The most recent series which ran from February garnered ITV's biggest overnight audience of the year of 6.4 million viewers.

