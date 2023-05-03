But that wasn't the only challenge, as the campmates were later split into two prides who would have to compete for food.

What happened on I'm a Celebrity South Africa? Episode 8 recap

Episode 8 picked up with Joe and Dean continuing their drinking challenge. Joe was up first and it was blended water hog testicles to win a snack for Georgia Toffolo. Dean was next, but he couldn't keep down the blended crocodile foot, meaning Jordan Banjo wouldn't be receiving his savoury meat snack.

Next was a blend of animal anus to win Myleene Klass's brie, which Joe wolfed down in one go. And it was then time for Dean to try some blended cow lips. Despite a little hiccup, he managed to finish the concoction, winning Fatima Whitbread her oat biscuits for the night.

Unfortunately there'd be no roasted peanuts for Andy Whyment, as Joe couldn't stomach the concoction of fish eyes. And, Janice Dickinson wouldn't be tucking into her dark chocolate either, as Dean spat out his next drink.

It was just left with one last beverage of lambs brain and lungs to win Paul Burrell some jelly beans, however, Joe couldn't do it. In the end, they ended up winning treats for Carol Vorderman, Toff, Helen Flanagan, Myleene, Phil Tufnell, and Fatima.

Following the trial, the duo headed to camp to meet the rest of the campmates and broke the news about their wins and losses. The treats finally arrived, and although Dean and Joe may not have won Janice's chocolate, she certainly didn't miss out as the other campmates shared their snacks with her.

During the night, Fatima woke Andy up to tend to the fire, as his role on wood drop dictated he should. Fed up with having to remind people to do their chores, Fatima and Carol decided to take action. “I think we need to remind them what their responsibilities are," Carol said. “There are quite a lot of people not pulling their weight.”

“They need guidance," Fatima said.

They then decided to change the chores a little bit, with Carol saying in the Bush Telegraph: "I'm getting a little fed up of tidying up after everyone!" The next morning, Fatima opened up to Helen and Carol about growing up in a children's home, which made her a little emotional as she remembered her auntie.

Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread on I'm a Celebrity South Africa. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Later that day, Ant and Dec arrived and revealed that the camp was about to be split into two groups known as prides. Over the next two days, the prides would go head-to-head in battles for food.

Dean and Joe were made team captains and had to choose their team mates. Joe chose Fatima, Toff, Andy, Paul, and Janice, while Dean opted for Jordan, Myleene, Carol, Phil and Helen. With their teams now complete, Ant and Dec left camp.

Helen then received a Bush Bulletin revealing that each captain had to choose two members to take on today's challenge, which would involve water. Joe chose Fatima and Toffolo and Dean went for Myleene and Jordan. Off the two teams went to complete today's challenge known as Snakes and Ladders. The winning Pride would receive a fully prepared picnic by the waterfall, while the losing team would be on rice and beans.

On the sound of the vuvuzela, they went head-to-head working through the tower which included snakes. But it was Myleene and Jordan who came out on top and managed to get to the top of the tower, winning the picnic for all their teammates.

As the losing team stayed in camp and ate rice and beans, the winners enjoyed a spread of sandwiches, a fruit platter and lemonade. During the picnic, Helen hatched a plan to trick the others by telling them that the picnic wasn't very exciting with the hope that they wouldn't try as hard in the next challenge.

Joe later received a Bush Bulletin, asking Andy and Paul to take on the Chest Challenge to try and win some treats. Off they went to take part in Let's Get Lyrical. They had to pick up the ringing phone and wait to hear song lyrics. The song title would contain a number. Once they worked out all 10 song titles, they had to dial the numbers in order to unlock the chest.

They managed to complete the challenge and brought the chest back to camp, winning them six slices of dry mango. It was now time to settle down for bed, but Dean couldn't quite get to sleep as he noticed most of his bed was missing only t0 discover that Joe had stolen it earlier in the day.

That night, Paul chatted to Fatima, telling her he wanted her to make it to the top three.

