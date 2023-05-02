I’m a Celebrity South Africa is well under way, with a bunch of returning celebs taking on more terrifying trials in a bid to be crowned the Legend of the Savanna.

Another new recruit is Dean Gaffney, who is returning for a second stab at the show following his appearance 17 years ago.

So, who is Gaffney and what can we expect from his arrival on I'm a Celebrity South Africa? Read on for everything you need to know.

Who is Dean Gaffney?

Dean Gaffney.

Age: 45

Job: Actor

Previous season: 2006

Gaffney is an actor who rose to fame thanks to his role as Robbie Jackson in EastEnders.

The star first joined the BBC soap back in 1993 and was embroiled in many dramatic storylines before his character left the Square with his girlfriend Nita in 2003.

Gaffney has since returned to the show as Robbie on multiple occasions, and last appeared on the programme in 2019.

In addition, Gaffney regularly appears in pantomimes across the country. He appeared on I’m a Celebrity during the show’s sixth season in 2006, finishing in fifth place.

What has Dean Gaffney said about joining I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

Ahead of his re-entry to camp life, Gaffney admitted: "I think I am worse now than when I was younger when it comes to fears. Everything scares me.”

He added that doing I'm a Celebrity is like "getting on a rollercoaster", saying: "When you are waiting in the queue, you are fine."

Talking about what it would mean to win the series, the actor added: "It would be a massive trajectory to go from ‘screamer of the year in 2006’ to go and win the thing. That would be unbelievable. But the camp will be fierce because everyone wants to be the first I’m a Celebrity Legend.”

I’m a Celebrity South Africa started on Monday 24th April and airs at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.