I'm a Celebrity South Africa start date

To mark 20 years since the show first aired on TV, the series will reunite memorable celebs from over the years as they head to a jungle in South Africa.

It's official. I'm a Celebrity South Africa is coming to our screens this month, and ITV has now confirmed the start date for the first ever all-stars series .

The starting I'm a Celebrity South Africa line-up was revealed during an episode of Saturday Night Takeaway last month, and includes the likes of Helen Flanagan, Amir Khan, Jordan Banjo and more.

Unlike the original show, I'm a Celebrity South Africa has been pre-recorded, allowing for a "brutal" format twist which will involve the contestants going head-to-head in terrifying trials. Losers will be knocked out until only one person is left, and the last person standing will be crowned the Legend of the Savanna.

So, when does I'm a Celebrity South Africa start?

Read on for everything you need to know about I'm a Celebrity South Africa, including what day and time it starts, who'll be returning to the jungle, and all the latest news.

Fatima Whitbread on I’m a Celebrity… South Africa. ITV

CONFIRMED: I'm A Celebrity South Africa will start on Monday 24th April at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Back in September 2022, Ant and Dec confirmed that the all-stars series would be going ahead.

At the time, they shared a video on Twitter, writing alongside the clip: "South Africaaaaaaa! That’s right, we’re filming a very special version of I’m a Celebrity in South Africa which is coming to your tellies in 2023."

In the short video, they both said: "We’ve got news," as Dec added: "It’s probably the worst kept secret in television, but we can confirm we’re doing a very special series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! in South Africa!"

They then gave viewers a glimpse of the amazing view, before shouting: "South Africa!"

The news comes after much speculation that there'd be an all-stars I'm a Celebrity... series, with multiple names tipped to return to the jungle.

I'm a Celebrity South Africa hosts

Of course, Ant and Dec will reprise their role as hosts on the ITV show. The duo have presented the series together since its launch in 2002.

In 2018, Holly Willoughby filled in for Ant McPartlin as he took a break from presenting duties, but the original duo will be back for this brand new show.

Speaking about the new series upon the line-up announcement, Ant said: "It's a question we always get asked... who would you bring back to the jungle? So to get this opportunity to make a brand new show in South Africa and put some of our previous campmates through their paces again was the dream."

Dec also added: "It's bigger and wilder than we could have hoped for so viewers are in for a real treat!"

I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast line-up

Phil Tufnell on I’m a Celebrity… South Africa. ITV

While rumours about the line-up have been circulating for some time now, the first batch of contestants joining the show have now been revealed.

The celebrities entering camp in the launch episode of I'm a Celebrity... South Africa are as follows:

Amir Khan - Boxing champion

- Boxing champion Jordan Banjo - Diversity Dancer & DJ

- Diversity Dancer & DJ Helen Flanagan - Former Coronation Street star

- Former Coronation Street star Carol Vorderman - TV presenter

- TV presenter Fatima Whitbread - Olympic athlete

- Olympic athlete Paul Burrell - Former royal butler

- Former royal butler Phil Tufnell - Ex-England cricketer

- Ex-England cricketer Janice Dickinson - Supermodel

- Supermodel Shaun Ryder - Music legend

But that's not all – there's set to be "many more" celebrities joining the series throughout its episodes but we'll just have to watch to find out who they are and when they'll be entering the camp.

Gillian McKeith could return over a decade since she first appeared on the show in 2010. McKeith famously 'fainted' live on TV after being voted to take part in a trial.

Other names that have been tipped for the spin-off series include Corrie star Andy Whyment, Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo and singer Myleene Klass, who has reportedly signed up for the all-stars series following months of talks. Klass first appeared on the show in 2006 and finished as runner-up.

What we do know for certain is that the campmates will be competing against each other in some of the biggest and toughest challenges yet to become the first ever 'I'm a Celebrity Legend'.

Is there a trailer for I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

There is! And boy, does it look like a tense ride. Watch the new trailer below.

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa will air from Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

