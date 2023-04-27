Following her success at yesterday's challenge, Georgia Toffolo had to reveal whose place she'd be taking in the main camp.

It was another day in the South African savanna, as I'm a Celebrity South Africa continued on ITV1.

Andy Whyment and Myleene Klass were then given a chance to compete for their spot in the main camp, but it meant that two of the original I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast members would be given the boot.

But, that's not all, as Gillian McKeith revealed that she'd snuck in some items...

Didn't get to tune in last night? We have a video recap above, as well as a full breakdown of episode 4 below.

What happened on I'm a Celebrity South Africa? Episode 4 recap

It was time for Toff to make her decision after being asked to choose which celebrity to send to Savannah Scrub.

“Please don’t hate me forever!” Toff declared before revealing that she'd be sending Shaun Ryder to rough it over in the back-to-basics camp.

The main campmates said their goodbyes to Shaun and off he went to join Myleene and Andy, who welcomed him with open arms. He soon learned that he had a lot in common with Andy, as they went to the same primary and secondary school, and live around the corner from one another. But Shaun still couldn't quite remember Andy's name, and instead called him by the name of his Coronation Street character, Kirk.

Back in the main camp, it was time for a dinner of rabbit. But, Janice Dickinson wasn't pleased with the choice of meat and decided to go without it.

The next morning, the Savannah Scrub members woke up to Shaun's snoring, and Gillian might have let slip that she'd snuck in some tea bags.

Both camps then received a Bush Bulletin revealing that Myleene and Andy would have a chance to win a place in the main camp and would have to choose a person to swap with. Before heading off for the trial, Shaun revealed the two people he'd like to join him - Phil Tufnell and Fatima Whitbread.

Myleene and Andy arrived at the trial, titled Up To Your Neck In It, which would see them going head-to-head to win a place in the main camp.

One after the after they answered questions to win points while stuck in giant vuvuzelas. If they got a question right, their opponent would be joined by critters. If not, they'd get covered in creepy crawlies.

With the most correct answers, Myleene won a place in the main camp and revealed that she'd be taking Paul's place. She made her way to camp to break the news to Phil and off he went to Savannah Scrub, where Shaun was waiting for him.

Ant and Dec then arrived at the main camp to reveal that Amir Khan would be taking on another trial known as Supermarket Streak to win stars for the evening meal. Off he went to complete the trial, which saw him having to collect snakes, cockroaches, crabs and other critters. He had 10 minutes to collect items from 10 different shopping lists, and each item list he completed would count as a meal.

He managed to win a total of 10 stars, which made everyone back in camp very happy. However, dinner was delayed as the producers had learned there was contraband in camp. Before the contestants could get their dinner, everyone had to hand over their contraband, and it wasn't just Gillian who had snuck in some items.

After Gillian revealed she'd brought in mints, salt, almonds and tea bags, Myleene later handed in her seasoning, and Paul Burrell handed over his remaining coffee.

While most of the contestants found the whole thing hilarious, Fatima wasn't best pleased, saying that it was the "rules" and on Friday night's episode, it looks like there's about to be more tension!

As well as this, two campmates will be leaving for good, with the first set of survival challenges set to take place.

