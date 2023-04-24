The TV personality, who was rumoured to be taking part in the ITV show's spin-off, was revealed as a contestant at the end of this evening's episode, after popping out of a box delivered to camp.

Gillian McKeith returned to TV in tonight's I'm a Celebrity South Africa (24th April) after making a surprise arrival in the jungle .

After Ant & Dec announced the presenter's arrival, Carol Vorderman opened the box to find the self-proclaimed health guru, who said: "I couldn't let you do this without Jungle Gill!"

McKeith, who rose to fame as the presenter of You Are What You Eat in the mid-noughties, took part in the 2010 season of I'm a Celebrity, on which she was notorious for her negative reactions to Bushtucker Trials.

She was the second contestant in the show's history to refuse to do a trial and made headlines after fainting on live TV when the public voted her to take part in the Unfair Ground.

At the end of the spin-off episode, she joined the rest of the all-stars cast, including Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman and Shaun Ryder – her former 2010 campmate who didn't look best pleased to see her.

Here's everything you need to know about Gillian McKeith after her shock jungle entrance.

Who is Gillian McKeith?

Age: 63

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @gillianmckeith

Previous season: 2010 (series 10)

Gillian McKeith is a TV personality, best known for presenting shows around health and nutrition. She rose to fame as the host of Channel 4's You Are What You Eat, which ran from 2004 until 2006, before appearing on Supersize vs Superskinny, Dr Gillian McKeith's Feel Fab Forever and Eat Yourself Sexy.

She appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2010, coming in eighth place. She was the second contestant in the show's history to refuse to do a task.

Since appearing on I'm a Celebrity, McKeith has published a book on women's health. In 2021, she was criticised by the British Dietetic Association for her comments about COVID-19, when she claimed: "What you eat and drink on a daily basis can play a key role in supporting your own Natural Immunity."

A spokesperson for the British Dietetic Association said: "The science tells us that the main way to protect yourself against COVID-19 is through vaccination and government guidance around social distancing."

What has Gillian McKeith said about joining I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

In the final minutes of I'm a Celebrity South Africa's premiere, Gillian McKeith popped out of a box, surprising the campmates as a surprise contestant, saying: "I couldn't let you do this without Jungle Gill!"

As teased at the end of episode 1, there are definitely some unresolved issues between McKeith and her 2010 campmate Shaun Ryder, with the Happy Mondays star telling the Bush Telegraph: "She should have stayed in the box!"

