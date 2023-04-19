In these pre-recorded specials, we'll see the I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast fight it out for the title of I'm a Celeb Legend, with the likes of Fatima Whitbread, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman and others heading back to camp.

While it may feel a little early for I'm a Celebrity to be back on our screens, Ant & Dec are actually fronting a South African spin-off, with some familiar faces returning for more Bushtucker Trials.

Joining them is former Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, who's admitted that she's a lot more prepared for the competition than she was back in 2012.

"When I went in the jungle the first time, I didn’t prepare at all," she said. "I didn’t have a clue what I had let myself in for and I cried even when my phone got taken off me after landing in Australia. I want to make my children proud when I take part this time."

Here's everything you need to know about Helen Flanagan before she heads back onto I'm a Celeb.

Who is Helen Flanagan?

Helen Flanagan Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Age: 32

Job: Ex-Corrie star

Previous season: 2012

Instagram: @hjgflanagan

Twitter: @helenflanagan1

Helen Flanagan is best known for playing Rosie Webster on Coronation Street and taking part in I'm a Celebrity's 2012 season, on which she came in seventh place.

The actress revealed that she signed up for the South Africa spin-off to face her fears and prove she can do the trials, adding: "It's going to be different. I was only 22 back then and I am 32 now.

"I have grown up a lot and I've had three children and I've gone through three labours! I won't not finish the trials because my mindset will be very different this time around."

The 32-year-old joined Corrie in 2000 and stayed for 12 years before leaving and returning for one year in 2017.

Since the soap, she has appeared on Soapstar Superstar, Hell's Kitchen, All Star Family Fortune, Celebrity Juice, Celebrity Wedding Planner and Celebrity Antiques Road Trip, while she briefly returned to acting for one episode of Holby City.

On how she'll do this time around in the jungle, Flanagan said: "I am not saying I am going to go in and be a jungle warrior and be absolutely amazing because I will not. Yes I will be scared, but I will have a go and I will be a lot better than last time."

What has Helen Flanagan said about joining I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

Flanagan announced via Instagram that she was returning to I'm a Celebrity for its South Africa specials, writing: "She's older and wiser but what about braver this time around?"

As for whether she's interested in winning the show, she said: "I want to go back on I’m a Celebrity to be a better version of myself.

"I want to do a lot better than the first time around and I want to give the Trials a go. I want to make myself proud."

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa launches on ITV1 on Monday 24th April at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

