On Monday 24th April the starting line-up will arrive in the show's new savanna location as they take on terrifying trials in a bid to be crowned the ultimate legend of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

One of those celebrities is Shaun Ryder, who originally took part on the show in 2010, finishing as runner-up to TV star Stacey Solomon.

"I didn’t want to go home the last time I did I’m a Celebrity in 2010," Shaun said, so now he's returning for the all-stars series.

But, does he have what it takes to win second time round?

Read on for everything you need to know about Shaun Ryder.

Who is Shaun Ryder?

Shaun Ryder Getty Images

Age: 60

Job: Happy Mondays singer

Previous season: 2010 (season 10)

Instagram: @shaunryderx

Twitter: @officialswr

Shaun Ryder is an English singer-songwriter. He was the lead singer of English rock band Happy Mondays and formed Black Grape along with former Happy Mondays dancer Bez.

In 2010, he took part in the 10th season of I'm a Celebrity and came in second place to Stacey Solomon.

"I could have stayed another year in Australia. I loved living outside in the camp and I had a proper laugh with my fellow celebrities. I know going to South Africa will be a great adventure. I can’t wait to do it," he said of his time on the show.

What has Shaun Ryder said about joining I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

Shaun can't wait to get stuck into the new trials on I'm a Celebrity South Africa.

"I am really looking forward to going to South Africa because I’ve never been before. I am not nervous now but as soon as we get over there, the nerves will kick in. I will get nervous when we are just about to go into the jungle," he said.

On whether he'd like to win this time round, he added: "It would be nice to win this I’m a Celebrity series. It is always nice to win something but I feel very honoured to be part of the show. It is a privilege to be back and I’m glad I am doing it again."

I’m a Celebrity South Africa starts on Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

