I'm a Celebrity South Africa is bringing some of the show's previous stars back for another round of Bushtucker Trials, from Carol Vorderman and Helen Flanagan to Diversity's Jordan Banjo and Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder, but this time they'll be flying to South Africa.

ITV's I'm a Celebrity is returning to our screens on Monday but it won't be the typical reality show we know and love – instead, it's an all-stars spin-off.

In a series of pre-recorded specials, the I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast will be going head-to-head in a series of trials overseen by Ant & Dec, to become the first I'm a Celeb Legend while dealing with the brutal conditions in sunny South Africa.

But where is the spin-off filmed? Here's everything you need to know about the filming location for new ITV show.

Where is I'm a Celebrity South Africa filmed?

A general view from Kruger National Park. Photo by Murat ÃzgÃ¼r GÃ¼vendik/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

I'm a Celebrity South Africa is filmed in Kruger National Park – one of the largest game reserves in Africa located in Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Kruger National Park has been used to film international versions of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, including the Australian, Danish, French, German, Hungarian and Romanian spin-offs.

While the normal series of I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here is filmed in Australia (apart from when it was set in Wales' Gwrych Castle during the pandemic), the show's alumni are heading to South Africa for this special spin-off, where the environment is said to be "harsher and more unforgiving".

I'm a Celebrity South Africa will air from Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

