Speaking to ITV about the upcoming All Stars version of the show which is set to be released next week, Vorderman revealed that she isn't going to have a game plan before she arrives in South Africa.

Carol Vorderman has said that while she enjoyed her first outing on I'm a Celebrity back in 2016, the iconic presenter actually lied about her phobias – but is rethinking that game plan this time around.

She said: “Last time I did I’m a Celebrity, I tried to double bluff everyone. I told them I was frightened of things I wasn’t really, like heights! It did sort of semi work."

She added: "Afterwards I told them the story as I thought I would never be going again and I admitted what I was really frightened of so now they all know!

“It’s just important to enjoy it and have fun. We’ve still got a WhatsApp group from our time on I’m a Celebrity in 2016!”

In her original season of the hit entertainment show, Vorderman appeared alongside actor Larry Lamb, presenter Joel Dommett, Diversity's Jordan Banjo and series winner Scarlett Moffatt.

This time around, Vorderman will take on the plains of South Africa along with other returning familiar faces, plus added extras that the audience will only learn of when watching.

Speaking about what she likes the most about the series, Vorderman stated: “I love it when people get the giggles. I like it when they are cheeky or bend the rules instead of being nicey nice! I loved it when Amir Khan ate all the strawberries! I love people being mischievous.”

Although she's returning to the fun of the jungle, the brand new show will see campmates be pushed to their limits too, and be tested unlike ever before. According to the synopsis, "the challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving".

The new show has no public vote, so the campmates will be competing against each other in order to become the first ever 'I'm a Celebrity Legend'.

According to Vorderman, her first experience on I'm a Celebrity changed her a lot.

She revealed: “It made me realise that I was missing many things I loved and within a short space of time after leaving the camp, I bought a little house in West Wales. I love Wales and I love being out at night. I’ve got a converted van and I live a bit of a hippie life! I go paddle boarding all the time now.

"You get to a point in life where you think everything is all a bonus. You can’t say ‘I will do that in 20 years' time’. It made me realise that you need to live in the now. I want to say a big ‘Thank you’ to Ant & Dec when I see them in South Africa and I can’t wait to take part in this new series. I loved everything about I’m a Celebrity.”

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa launches on ITV1 on Monday 24th April at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

