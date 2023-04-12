The special edition of the extreme reality competition reunites memorable contestants from across its history to mark 20 years since it first aired on television.

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa will premiere on ITV later this month, it was announced today.

Following the announcement of the I'm a Celebrity... South Africa line-up last month, it has now been confirmed that the show will premiere at 9pm on Monday 24th April 2023 on ITV1 and ITVX.

This version of the long-running series differs from the original in various ways, including by swapping Australia for South Africa and being pre-recorded rather than broadcast live.

The latter change has paved the way for a "brutal" format twist, which will see contestants go head-to-head in terrifying trials, with the losers being knocked out until only one person is left – crowned the Legend of the Savanna.

The impressive line-up assembled for I'm a Celebrity... South Africa (previously known by fans as I'm a Celebrity: All-Stars) includes some of the most beloved – and infamous – personalities to ever grace the programme.

Supermodel Janice Dickinson, soap star Helen Flanagan, boxer Amir Khan and Olympic athlete Fatima Whitbread are among those confirmed to be taking part.

From Flanagan's efforts in her trials to Khan's infamous strawberries and cream incident, this cohort has collectively created an abundance of unforgettable moments – and fans will be hoping for many more in this unpredictable new season.

Of course, fan favourites Ant & Dec will be back to oversee the competition.

After two decades, I'm a Celebrity remains a major highlight of the British television calendar, even continuing through difficult COVID-19 restrictions which saw it relocate to Wales for two years.

Various international versions have also been produced, with Australia, Germany and Hungary being the most successful, while a second attempt at a US version is reportedly in development.

