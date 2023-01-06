The double act confirmed last year that they were filming the long-rumoured celebration, which marks the 20th anniversary of the reality show, although the line-up is yet to be announced.

Ant and Dec have revealed the I'm a Celebrity all-stars season in South Africa features a "brutal" twist on the usual format.

Speaking on Lorraine this morning, Dec said: “It’s kind of an all-stars… Taking some of your favourite campmates from the last 20 years and taking them for a brand new challenge in South Africa."

Some of the top names rumoured so far for the I'm a Celebrity all-stars cast include Gillian McKeith, soap star Andy Whyment, Diversity's Jordan Banjo, Made in Chelsea's Georgia Toffolo and singer Myleene Klass.

"It's a completely different landscape and they're doing it again," continued Dec. "They're competing to become the first ever I'm a Celebrity ‘Legend of the Savanna’... It’s very special.”

As the series has been recorded in advance, the all-stars edition will naturally require a different format to the regular series, where trials and evictions are decided by a live public vote.

Ant explained: “It's slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head-to-head in trials and whoever loses leaves. It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner.”

Dec added: “We’ve done it, we’ve shot it and it’s really, really good.”

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returned to Australia last year, following two COVID-era competitions filmed in Wales, with footballer Jill Scott emerging as the latest winner.

