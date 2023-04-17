The slew of new images reveal some of the series's characters, including Déja J Bowens in her TV debut as Vita and Malcolm Kamulete (Top Boy, Ill Manors) as Bosco.

We finally have our first look at upcoming BBC drama Champion , which comes from bestselling novelist Candice Carty-Williams.

The images don't reveal much aside from the fact that both are clearly born performers, but who will come out on top of this sibling rivalry?

Malcolm Kamulete as Bosco in Champion. BBC

The new series is set to be a musical drama, home to original music written and produced by some of the leading musicians and artists the UK has to offer. They include Ray BLK, who also stars in the series as well as serving as Champion's music executive, alongside grime pioneer and BRIT and Mercury Prize-nominated rapper Ghetts.

Ray BLK will be starring as Vita’s best friend Honey in what will be her TV acting debut. Elsewhere, Nadine Marshall (Sherwood, Small Axe) and Ray Fearon (His Dark Materials, Beauty and the Beast) star as Bosco and Vita’s parents Aria and Beres Champion respectively, while Doctor Who's Jo Martin features as Bosco’s manager, Dawn.

Jo Martin as Dawn in Champion. BBC

The eight-episode series comes highly anticipated following its announcement and further casting, which was revealed in July 2022. Although Carty-Williams is a well-recognised author of novels such as Queenie and People Person, this is her first TV project and will tell the story of Vita and Bosco, who show what happens when fame collides with family.

Speaking about the new drama, which is coming soon to BBC One and BBC iPlayer, Carty-Williams said: "Three years after I dreamt up Bosco and Vita Champion, this brother and sister duo, their family, their friends and their enemies, are about to hit screens across the globe, with a backdrop of all original music."

She continued: "Seeing the cast bring these songs and characters to life and make them their own has been thrilling, emotional and satisfying. I can’t wait for viewers to meet the Champions and fall in love with them like I have."

According to the show's synopsis, Champion is set to be a "love letter to Black British music set in south London" and will be a "celebration of a sound that has long been the beating heart of our culture".

The series will follow "rap sensation" Bosco Champion who returns home from prison ready to step back into his place in the music industry. But he returns to find that his younger sister Vita has a performing talent of her own, which has been discovered by Bosco’s rival.

Vita soon steps out of her brother's limelight to focus on her own career as a performer, but the decision sets the wheels in motion for a tense family fall-out and a sibling rivalry to end all sibling rivalries.

Other stars who are set to be in the series also include Kerim Hassan (Once Upon a Time in London), Adeyinka Akinrinade (Everything I Know About Love), Tom Forbes (Wolf Hall), Genesis Lynea (Silent Witness), Karl Collins (Hollyoaks), Francis Lovehall (Small Axe), Corey Weekes (Coronation Street) and Rachel Adedeji (Dreaming Whilst Black).

Champion will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Netflix internationally.

