From Helen Flanagan (who's said she wasn't happy about handing over her phone the first time ) and boxer Amir Khan to Diversity's Jordan Banjo and athlete Fatima Whitbread, the I'm a Celeb all-stars are descending on the South African jungle for another round of Bushtucker Trials.

It's nearly time to head to South Africa for ITV's upcoming I'm a Celebrity spin-off – and this time, Ant & Dec will be welcoming back some familiar faces onto the show.

They'll be joined by Countdown legend Carol Vorderman, who recently admitted that she lied about her phobias when she originally entered the jungle in 2016.

Here's everything you need to know about Carol Vorderman before she heads back onto I'm a Celeb.

Who is Carol Vorderman?

Age: 62

Job: TV personality and presenter

Previous season: 2016

Instagram: @carolvorders

Twitter: @carolvorders

Carol Vorderman is a former Countdown co-host who took part in I'm a Celebrity's 2015 season, finishing in eighth place.

Speaking about returning to the show, she said that I'm a Celebrity changed her "a lot", adding: "It made me realise that I was missing many things I loved and within a short space of time after leaving the camp, I bought a little house in West Wales. I love Wales and I love being out at night. I've got a converted van and I live a bit of a hippy life!"

She co-presented Countdown from 1982 until 2008 and has since appeared on Loose Women, Strictly Come Dancing, Have I Got News for You, Lorraine and Beat the Chasers, and has hosted the Pride of Britain Awards since 1999.

On her phobias, Vorderman said: "Last time I did I'm a Celebrity, I tried to double bluff everyone. I told them I was frightened of things I wasn't really, like heights! It did sort of semi work.

"Afterwards I told them the story as I thought I would never be going again and I admitted what I was really frightened of, so now they all know!"

What has Carol Vorderman said about joining I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

Vorderman announced via social media that she was taking part in I'm a Celebrity South Africa, recently revealing on Twitter: "It was recorded, as you know, late last year and all of the campmates – I'm one of them – had to isolate for a week before we went into camp.

"So over the next week as we lead up to the first programme going out on ITV, you are going to live that isolation with me. The monkey attacks, the hippos, the exercising, the bikini trials, everything."

I'm a Celebrity South Africa launches on ITV1 on Monday 24th April at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

