In a "brutal format twist" , the contestants will go head-to-head at terrifying trials until only one celebrity is left standing.

I'm a Celebrity South Africa is about to kick off, with a bunch of celebs returning to the jungle – well, in this case the savanna – in a bid to be crowned the ultimate legend.

Making a comeback for the first all-stars series is American model and television personality Janice Dickinson, who previously appeared on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2007, where she finished runner-up to Christopher Biggins.

So, could this year be Janice's turn to take the title?

Read on for everything you need to know about Janice Dickinson, including what she had to say about joining the I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast.

Who is Janice Dickinson?

Janice Dickinson Getty Images

Age: 68

Job: Model and TV personality

Previous season: 2007 (season 7)

Instagram: @janicedickinson

Twitter: @JaniceDickinson

Janice Dickinson is a model, television personality and businesswoman. She's well known in the modelling industry and has described herself as the "first supermodel" on many occasions.

She was one of the most successful models of the 1970s and 1980s, and also served as a judge on America's Next Top Model for four seasons between 2003 and 2006.

In 2007, she took part in the seventh season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and finished runner-up to actor Christopher Biggins.

Reflecting on the trials, Janice commented: "I wasn't fearless doing the Trials in Australia but I always gave it a good shot except when they wanted me to drink something. I said, 'No way, yuck, I can't eat or drink something I can't stomach.'"

What has Janice Dickinson said about joining I'm A Celebrity... South Africa?

Pictured: Shaun Ryder, Helen Flanagan, Phil Tufnell, Jordan Banjo, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell, Amir Khan, Janice Dickinson and Fatima Whitbread. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

Janice Dickinson hopes to have more fun on I'm A Celebrity... South Africa, saying: "I’m coming back for more fun, more camaraderie and to see if I can get along with everyone."

She continued: "I honestly don't know what to expect. I know it's lots of different celebrities from all over the years. I've been to South Africa before, Cape Town and Johannesburg, when I was a model. This will be a new experience for me."

One thing Janice isn't looking forward to, however, is the creepy crawlies, adding: "If in South Africa there's bigger snakes and spiders than I saw in Australia then there must be something prehistoric going on as they were huge in Australia."

I’m a Celebrity South Africa starts on Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

