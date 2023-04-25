Gillian McKeith joined the South African camp at the end of yesterday's episode and tonight, we watched as she got to know her fellow celebrities – although her and Shaun Ryder were well acquainted from their fractious days in the 2010 jungle.

ITV's I'm a Celebrity South Africa series continued tonight, with Ant and Dec surprising the famous campmates with a late arrival – and not all of them were happy with the gift.

The TV personality isn't the only surprise star who'll be turning up in the Savanna however, with the teaser for tomorrow night's episode revealing that the campmates will be choosing between three new famous faces to join them for dinner: Georgia Toffolo, Myleene Class or Andy Whyment.

I'm a Celeb fans will remember Coronation Street star Andy Whyment from the 2019 series, during which he placed second behind Jacqueline Jossa, but what has he been up to since?

Here's everything you need to know about Andy Whyment before he returns to the Jungle.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Andy Whyment?

Getty

Age: 42

Job: Actor

Previous season: 2019

Instagram: @andywhy36

Twitter: @andywhyment81

Andy Whyment is an actor and soap star, best known for playing Kirk Sutherland on Coronation Street.

The 42-year-old took on roles in Cracker, The Cops, Heartbeat and Where the Heart Is before landing his first regular role on The Royle Family as Darren Sinclair-Jones in 1999.

He went on to join Coronation Street in 2000 and has played Kirk on the soap ever since. Whyment has appeared on Soapstar Superstar and Dancing on Ice.

The actor competed on the 2019 season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, coming in second place behind EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa.

What has Andy Whyment said about joining I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

We're yet to find out what Andy Whyment has to say about returning to I'm a Celebrity for the South Africa special, as we only got a glimpse of the Corrie star at the end of tonight's episode.

However, watch this space. We'll update this page as soon as Andy announces the news on social media. Let's hope the celebs vote for him to join them for dinner!

I'm a Celebrity South Africa launched on ITV1 on Monday 24th April and airs on weeknights at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.