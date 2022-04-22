I'm A Celebrity making new all-star spin-off with exciting twists

That's because a spin-off show is currently in the works that will take some of the most popular campmates from previous years to a new camp in South Africa.

This year is expected to see the return of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! to Australia after two years in Wales – and it looks like Ant & Dec will be heading to another location in the not-too-distant future as well.

As with the main series, the new format will once again be hosted by Ant & Dec and will feature many of the key aspects of the original show – with the contestants participating in trials and living in the camp environment.

However, RadioTimes.com understands that there will also be some fresh new twists on the familiar format, with campmates set to be given a hand in their own destiny through a series of internal votes and challenges.

It's not yet clear exactly when this new show will air, but we expect it to arrive some time in 2023, so after the next season of I'm A Celeb.

We also can't currently be sure which past contestants might take part in the new spin-off, but with 21 seasons' worth of campmates to choose from, we're sure ITV won't find it too difficult to put together an interesting line-up.

The news will no doubt go down well with fans of the long-running reality show, which has been rather affected by the pandemic in recent years – having been moved to the grounds of Gwrych Castle instead of its usual home in the Australian jungle.

Gwrych Castle in Wales has been I'm A Celebrity's home for the last two years. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Although it's not been absolutely confirmed yet, ITV's Director of Content Rosemary Newell told The Mirror this week: "We expect I'm a Celebrity to return in Australia in November."

That was in response to reports that ITV hadn't ruled out shooting in Wales again this year, with the custodians of Gwrych Castle having reportedly applied for approval to keep the temporary filming structures in place.

The final of the 2021 I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! was watched by a TV peak audience of 7.1 million viewers, and was the most-watched programme of the night for 16-34s with a 60% share of that age group tuning in.