I'm A Celebrity 'could return to Wales' despite 2022 Australia hopes

According to The Sun , the custodians of Gwyrch Castle have applied for approval to keep the temporary filming structures built by crew in place for another year.

While fans are looking forward to seeing Ant and Dec return to Australia for the upcoming season of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! , ITV seemingly hasn't ruled out shooting in Wales instead this year.

During the pandemic, covers were placed over parts of the castle to make sure the area was safe for cast and crew to film in the Grade 1 listed building, which requires permission to be sought every year.

And with that now being requested for another 12 months, it opens up the possibility that the series could head back to Wales if Australian filming plans don't pan out.

Gwrych Castle in Wales Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

ITV's Director of Content Rosemary Newell told The Mirror in response to the reports: "We expect I'm a Celebrity to return in Australia in November."

RadioTimes.com has reached out to ITV for comment.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

ITV announced back in March that I'm A Celebrity would be back in Australia this year, after the show filmed two years in Wales due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

However, there looks to be disruption of a different sort this time, with speculation that the show will be moved from its regular end of November start date to an October premiere to avoid clashing with FIFA World Cup 2022 coverage.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! will return later this year on ITV. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or visit our Entertainment Hub for all the latest news and features.