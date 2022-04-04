I'm A Celebrity reportedly rescheduled due to World Cup 2022
According to reports, the series may be airing earlier than usual to accommodate the FIFA tournament.
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! might be moving back to its original home in the Australian jungle this year – but it looks like there will be another change to the long-running reality show.
According to The Mirror, ITV bosses are considering airing the show from the end of October rather than the usual November slot, in a bid to accommodate the World Cup.
The FIFA tournament kicks off in Qatar in mid-November, with matches set to air on both the BBC and ITV, and so bosses reportedly hope to have already crowned a winner by the time it starts.
It's likely that bosses are hoping to avoid the fate of last year's season of Love Island – with the reality series pushing back the start of several episodes to avoid clashes with England's run to the final.
ITV did not have any comment about these reports when approached by RadioTimes.com.
Gareth Southgate's side will go into the World Cup as one of the favourites to win the tournament – while Scotland and Wales also still have the chance of making it to Qatar pending the result of play-off matches.
It was confirmed in March that after two years of filming in Gwrych Castle in Wales due to pandemic restrictions, I'm A Celebrity would return to the jungle for this year's season.
"We expect a celebrity to return in Australia in November, when it will generate an audience of over 11 million," said ITV's Director of Content Rosemary Newell.
