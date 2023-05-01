The episode also saw three of the celebrities taking on the highest ever challenge in the history of I'm a Celebrity, called World's End, which pushed them to the limit.

Following the departure of Shaun Ryder and Gillian McKeith from the camp in episode 5 of I'm a Celebrity South Africa , the rest of the campmates were in for quite a day in episode 6, which culminated in a shocking twist.

But if you didn't manage to catch the episode as it aired, or are simply looking for a recap ahead of episode 7 then look no further - we've got you covered.

Here's everything you missed on I'm a Celebrity South Africa episode 6.

What happened on I'm a Celebrity South Africa? Episode 6 recap

Following a successful trial earlier in the day, the campmates were rewarded at the start of the episode with a dinner featuring waterbuck, tomahawk, golden beetroot, and wild rosemary, with jungle passionfruit for dessert.

Overnight the camp were awoken by the sound of vultures and in the morning they joined in with a sing-a-long started by Janice Dickinson.

Carol Vorderman then announced that three celebrities would be taking part in the new trial, called World's End - Amir Khan, Helen Flanagan and Myleene Klass.

When they got to the trial, they were told by Ant and Dec that it would be the highest trial ever in the history of I'm a Celebrity.

Each of them would be climbing a tower suspended over the edge of a mountain which is 1,100 metres high. Along the way they would be collecting stars and hooking them to their belts. They would have 11 stars to collect in 11 minutes.

All three celebs agreed to take part and Myleene and Helen blasted through it, collecting 7 stars between them. Amir struggled the most, admitting his fear of heights and saying it was one of the hardest things he's ever done, but pushed on and also managed to collect 4 stars, meaning they got all 11 with four minutes to spare.

They returned to camp and announced they'd won to their delighted campmates.

Phil Tufnell regaled the camp with stories of streakers running across the pitch during his cricket matches, before Jordan Banjo announced the new challenge, called Plug It.

They all had to plug the holes in a large box as it filled with water from the bottom, with each line passed by the water guaranteeing a treat for a member of the camp.

As they got sprayed with water, the campmates started laughing and joking, but Fatima Whitbread was taking it very seriously, and told them to shut up.

Janice gave up at once point meaning the water went down quickly, but they managed to get it 7 by the time the horn sounded. They got seven small cubes of chocolate brownie, which they then cut in half to share around the camp.

Later for dinner, the campmates received wild caught trout, foraged green beans, pattypan squash, broccoli, lime and pear for dessert, leaving them in a good mood.

However, Ant and Dec were about to arrive with the news that for one of them, it would be their last night in camp. But wait... there was a twist. The decision as to who would leave, would be up to celebrities.

They would each take part in a secret ballot, voting for who should leave. Then, Ant and Dec would return in the morning to reveal the result. But who would be going? We will have to wait till tomorrow to find out...

