One of those stars is retired javelin thrower Fatima Whitbread, who took part in the 11th season in 2011, finishing in third place behind Mark Wright and Dougie Poynter.

This April, a group of celebrities will return to the jungle as I'm a Celebrity South Africa takes place.

Whitbread infamously got a cockroach stuck up her nose during a Bushtucker Trial, and she's hoping that doesn't happen again.

"It does concern me if that happens again," she revealed ahead of the new season. "Mind you, I have got quite large nostrils. They fit my face alright and if any critter wants to come in, then it is quite an easy gap for them to get through!"

The athlete will compete against the likes of Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, Paul Burrell and Phil Tuffnell, who are just some of the celebs in the I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast.

As the all-stars series kicks off, read on for everything you need to know about Fatima Whitbread.

Who is Fatima Whitbread?

Age: 62

Job: Retired javelin thrower

Instagram: @fatima.whitbread

Twitter: @FatimaWh1tbread

Previous season: 11 (2011)

Fatima Whitbread is a former Olympic javelin thrower. She broke the world record with a throw of 77.44m (254 ft 3⁄4 in) in the qualifying round of the 1986 European Athletics Championships in Stuttgart, and became the first British athlete to set a world record in a throwing event.

In 2011, Whitbread joined the cast of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, alongside Corrie's Antony Cotton, former horse racing jockey Willie Carson, singer Sinitta and TV broadcaster Pat Sharp.

During her time on the series, the show's medic, Bob, was called upon to remove a cockroach from her nose, after she took part in a trial which involved donning a clear plastic helmet which was slowly filled with various critters.

"People still come up and chat about the cockroach," admits Fatima. "And every time I'm a Celebrity comes out, the cockroach incident gets aired quite a bit! Most children remember me for the cockroach and their parents remember me for throwing a javelin!

“Doing that Trial in Australia was easily my scariest Trial but I had a lot of fun taking part in the series and it's wonderful to be asked back again.”

Is she dreading any Trial involving cockroaches in South Africa if one gets stuck again?

You can watch the clip below:

What has Fatima Whitbread said about signing up for I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

Fatima described the all-stars series as a "strange but exciting feeling", insisting that she won't be devising a game plan to win.

"It is not about winning or losing and I have never had a game plan," she revealed. "It is not my thing."

She added: "It's nice to be part of a journey that involves everyone and I'm a Celebrity is about what you take away from it. An all-star version has been a long time coming and I think it is right they are showing it now.

"It will be interesting to meet the other campmates. The highlight of my Australian camp was chatting to everyone. I was constantly laughing!"

