The special will see a group of former campmates taking on new Bushtucker Trials in a bid to be crowned the Legend of the Savanna.

Ant & Dec are heading to Savanna in South Africa for a brand new season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

One of those returning celebs is former servant of the British Royal Household and butler to Princess Diana, Paul Burrell.

Burrell takes on Fatima Whitbread, Helen Flanagan, Carol Vorderman, and Shaun Ryder, who are just a few of the celebs confirmed for the I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast. More celebrities are expected to be revealed after the show kicks off on Monday 24th April.

Unlike the original series, the all-stars version has been pre-recorded, allowing for a "brutal" format twist which will involve the contestants going head-to-head in terrifying trials. Losers will be knocked out, and the last person standing will be crowned.

As I'm a Celebrity South Africa comes to ITV1, read on for everything you need to know about Paul Burrell including what he had to say about returning to the jungle.

Who is Paul Burrell?

Age: 64

Job: Former butler to Diana, Princess of Wales

Twitter: @PaulBurrell_RVM

Previous season: 2004 (UK season 4) and 2018 (Australia season 4)

Paul Burrell RVM is a former servant of the British Royal Household and latterly butler to Diana, Princess of Wales.

He joined the household of Charles and Diana in 1987, acting as the butler to Princess Diana until her death in August 1997.

Burrell published multiple books detailing his relationship with the late royal, claiming that Diana described him as “the only man she ever trusted”.

In 2004, he appeared on season 4 of I'm a Celebrity alongside Janet Street-Porter, Natalie Appleton and Nancy Sorrell. He finished runner-up to comedian Joe Pasquale.

Over a decade later, he returned to the jungle for the Australian version of the show.

What has Paul Burrell said about joining I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

Paul Burrell is looking forward to returning to the show and says he has more to share with the public this time round.

"I loved doing it the first time around and to be asked again is very special," he said. "It’s like coming into the final of the jungle Olympics. I had to eat kangaroo testicles in Australia and I am expecting everything to be bigger in South Africa.

"But it is going to be different because I am a different person now. I was a married guy with two kids and now 19 years on, I am a married man again but this time around, I have a husband. I have many more things to talk about in South Africa. I want to be there for all the dads who are struggling with their sexuality."

