There are some familiar famous faces returning to ITV's I'm a Celebrity this week – however, this time they'll be heading to South Africa for a brand new spin-off.

Joining them as they tackle another round of Bushtucker Trials is Jordan Banjo – the Diversity dancer who has forged a career in broadcasting since winning Britain's Got Talent – but what has he been up to since he last appeared on the show?

Here's everything you need to know about the radio presenter.

Who is Jordan Banjo?

Jordan Banjo David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Age: 30

Job: Diversity star and TV presenter

Previous season: 2016

Instagram: @jordanbanjo

Jordan Banjo is a radio and TV presenter who rose to fame as a dancer in Diversity, the troupe that won Britain's Got Talent in 2009.

He took part in the 2016 run of I'm a Celebrity, becoming the fourth person to leave the jungle.

Speaking about taking part in the all-stars series, he said: "How many people get the chance to do it twice? A series with different campmates from over the years sounds pretty cool and my fellow Diversity dancers are excited to see me suffer again!

"You know Ant, Dec and the team will push the boat out, make it bigger, better and get you to do some even more crazy things!"

Since winning BGT, Banjo began hosting KISS Breakfast alongside Perri Kiely and has presented shows like Got to Dance, Dancing on Ice, The Greatest Dancer and Eat Well for Less.

On his phobias, he said that his fear of snakes "is even worse now" than it was the first time he went on the show but it's also an "exciting" prospect. However, having just returned from his honeymoon, he's not looking forward to leaving his family.

"I have got a wife and two children now and I am going to miss them like crazy," he said. "But doing I'm a Celebrity made me realise how super lucky I am to get to spend so much time with my family. You have a lot of time to think in the camp and it made me very grateful."

What has Jordan Banjo said about joining I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

Sharing the news of his return on Instagram, I'm a Celeb wrote "Seven years ago @jordanbanjo attempted to conquer his fear of snakes, but we just made things worse! (Sorry, not sorry) Will a second helping help or hinder?"

As for whether he'd like to win, Banjo said ahead of heading to South Africa: "Anybody who goes on something and says they don't want to win is a liar. To win would be nice but to go back is a win too. You grow up watching I'm a Celebrity and there are so many people I would like to be with in the camp."

I'm a Celebrity South Africa launches on ITV1 on Monday 24th April at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.