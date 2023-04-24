One of the celebs making a comeback is former England cricketer Phil Tufnell, who won the second season back in 2003.

A group of celebrities will return to the jungle for I'm a Celebrity South Africa . Kicking off on Monday 24th April, the all-stars series will see the campmates competing for title of Legend of the Savanna.

He'll take on the other celebs in the I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast, which includes Helen Flanagan, Shaun Ryder, Janice Dickinson and Amir Khan.

Throughout each episode, the contestants will go head-to-head at challenges. The loser will be eliminated until just one celeb is left standing.

So, does Phil have what it takes to win second time around?

Read on for everything you need to know about Phil Tufnell as the all-stars series kicks off.

Who is Phil Tufnell?

Age: 56

Job: Former cricketer

Previous season: 2003 (season 2)

Instagram: @phil.tufnell

Twitter: @philtufnell

Phil Tufnell is an ex-England cricketer, who played as a slow left-arm orthodox spin bowler. He played in 42 Test matches and 20 One Day Internationals for the England cricket team, as well as bowling for Middlesex County Cricket Club from 1986 to 2002.

He currently works as a television and radio personality.

In 2003, he took part in the second season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! and came in first place, beating the likes of John Fashanu and Linda Barker.

What has Phil Tufnell said about joining I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

Phil Tufnell is both "excited" and "nervous" about taking part in the new version of I’m a Celebrity. However, he's not sure what to expect, saying: "We are all in the dark a bit as to what to expect."

He added: “You are older and wiser and I am sure there will be some funky old Trials to get my head around. I was very brave back then but what I do know is the Trials don’t half make you feel that you are alive! The heart starts pumping and it is good to challenge yourself."

On his first I'm a Celebrity stint, he said: "Doing I’m a Celebrity is such a great experience that stays with you for the rest of your life. It feels as clear as a crystal ball and it is one of my favourite programmes.

"I am one of the lucky few to have gone in the jungle and experienced it all and that’s what appealed to me when they phoned up to ask me to take part again. I said yes immediately."

I'm a Celebrity South Africa starts on Monday 24th April on ITV1 and ITVX.

