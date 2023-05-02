The all-star series kicked off on Monday 24th April, with the starting I'm a Celebrity South Africa cast making their way to the new savanna location.

They were soon joined by Gillian McKeith (who arrived in a box), while Myleene Klass, Andy Whyment and Georgia Toffolo were summoned to the back-to-basics camp, Savannah Scrub.

The first elimination took place on Friday (April 28th), with new camp besties Shaun Ryder and Gillian becoming the first pair to exit camp.

And now there's two more celebs on the way, as Joe Swash and Dean Gaffney make their comeback on Tuesday night's (May 2nd) episode.

Swash first appeared in the eighth season of I'm a Celebrity in 2008 and was crowned the King of the Jungle. As he returns to the series, read on for everything you need to know about the actor and presenter, including what he had to say about doing it all over again.

Who is Joe Swash?

Age: 41

Job: Actor/TV presenter

Instagram: @realjoeswashy

Twitter: @realjoeswash

Joe Swash is an actor and television presenter best known for playing Mickey Miller on EastEnders from 2003 to 2008.

In 2008, he took part in eighth season of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! which he went on to win, beating the likes of retired tennis player Martina Navratilova and former Star Trek actor George Takei.

Following his stint on I'm a Celebrity, he went on to host the spin-off series I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, NOW! alongside several co-hosts, including Russell Kane, Laura Whitmore, Rob Beckett, David Morgan and the late Caroline Flack.

The show was renamed I'm a Celebrity: Extra Camp in 2016, and Swash has co-presented this show with various hosts such as Vicky Pattison, Stacey Solomon, Chris Ramsey, Joel Dommett and Scarlett Moffatt.

In 2019, it was confirmed that Swash had left the show and would not return for the series that year.

Swash is married to TV personality Stacey Solomon whom he shares three children with (a boy and two girls.) Stacey has two sons from a previous relationship, while Swash has a son from his relationship with his ex-fiance Emma Sophocleous.

Joe and Stacey got married in July 2022 in a small ceremony held at their home in Pickle Cottage, in Essex.

What has Joe Swash said about joining I'm a Celebrity South Africa?

Joe Swash is looking forward to returning to the show, saying: "I’m a Celebrity holds a big place in my heart. I won it and I was lucky enough to go on to present the spin-off series on ITV2 for 10 years.

"I met Stacey whilst I was out in Australia and me and Stacey have now married and we have had kids. Doing the all-stars series is closure. It finishes off the circle."

He added: “Stacey is over the moon about me doing it. The jungle holds a big part in both our hearts. Without the jungle, we wouldn’t have each other. In a way, we owe it to the jungle to say goodbye.”

And he's particularly excited to see Ant and Dec, saying: "When I see Ant and Dec, the first thing I am going to say to them is ‘Hello boys!’ I haven’t seen them for a while and it will be nice to see them again as well as the rest of the team on I’m a Celebrity.”

